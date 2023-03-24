Woman arrested after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl

Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into custody without incident on March 23.(WSAZ/Kentucky State Police)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old.

Kentucky State Police Post 14 reports troopers were contacted by Boyd County 911 after a resident at Greentree Court lot #22 found the child unresponsive on Feb. 14.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but shortly after arriving, the toddler was pronounced dead.

According to KSP, an investigation and search warrant revealed the presence of fentanyl in the room where the child was found unresponsive.

Investigators determined the toddler had ingested fentanyl.

Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into custody without incident on March 23.

Copodonna was transported to the Boyd County Detention Center and charged with manslaughter, wanton endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance.

Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into custody without incident on March 23.(WSAZ/Kentucky State Police)

Keep checking the WSAZ app or the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they...
WSAZ Investigates | Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Powerball Powerplay logo
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert cancelled for 2 young boys in central Ohio

Latest News

Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 24th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Flood Watch Through Saturday Morning
Femmefest Appalachia At The Loud in Huntington This Weekend
FemmeFest Appalachia at The Loud in Huntington this weekend