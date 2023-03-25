Firefighters battling fire involving two houses
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are battling a fire involving two houses in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
The fire broke out just before 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon in the 5300 block of Lancaster Avenue in Charleston.
Firefighters say the wind was a big challenge in getting the fire under control.
Firefighters said one home is a total loss.
Several pets had to be rescued from the two homes. A dog died in the fire, according to firefighters.
This is a developing story.
