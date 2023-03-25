Firefighters battling fire involving two houses

Firefighters a battling a house fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Firefighters a battling a house fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia.(Matt Lackrtiz WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are battling a fire involving two houses in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

The fire broke out just before 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon in the 5300 block of Lancaster Avenue in Charleston.

Firefighters say the wind was a big challenge in getting the fire under control.

Firefighters said one home is a total loss.

Several pets had to be rescued from the two homes. A dog died in the fire, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story.

