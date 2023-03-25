First Warning Forecast | Active start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dreary Friday with frequent showers across the region, one final push of rain has passed early Saturday morning. The sky quickly clears into Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise to the 70s. It seems like it would be a nice day, but strong winds will be a big concern. With sustained speeds between 15 and 25 mph and occasional gusts up to 50 mph, trees/tree limbs could come down, and scattered power outages are likely. Saturday night calms and chills down, with Sunday looking just gorgeous and providing a good finish to the weekend, especially for communities that may need to clean up following the messy weather. The week ahead looks tamer overall, with seasonable cool temperatures and a couple chances for light showers.

Gusty showers are exiting to the east Saturday morning. Meanwhile, temperatures are rising to near 60 degrees as a southerly breeze kicks in.

Expect the sky to clear for lots of sunshine by noon Saturday. At this same time, winds continue to increase.

By Saturday afternoon, the sky will be partly cloudy. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most locations stay dry. Strong, gusty winds can be expected for several hours as a WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 pm.

The wind begins to settle down after sunset Saturday evening. Saturday night will be mostly clear, calmer, and chillier too. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

Sunday’s weather will be just about as nice as it can get: mostly sunny with a light wind and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

On Monday and Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a couple showers possible. High temperatures rise to the upper 60s on Monday but stay near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the sky will be mostly sunny both days. High temperatures stay in the mid 50s on Wednesday but get back to near 60 degrees on Thursday.

For Friday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers. High temperatures reach the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.