First Warning Forecast | Much calmer finish to weekend

Strong winds subside Saturday night and will remain light on Sunday.
Forecast on March 25, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The second windstorm this month swept through the region with great fury. Occasional gusts of 50 to 60 mph brought down trees and power lines, thus knocking out power to thousands. The system responsible for these strong winds exits Saturday night, with much calmer weather in its wake on Sunday. In fact, Sunday’s weather is about as nice as it can get for late March. The week ahead stays relatively tame through Thursday, but showers and storms return to the forecast Friday and Saturday.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 8 pm Saturday evening. Once the sun goes down, the wind begins to slowly relax as temperatures cool to near 50 degrees by midnight.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, calmer, and chillier too. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

Very pleasant weather is in store for Sunday: mostly sunny with a light wind and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

On Monday and Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a couple showers possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 60s on Monday but stay in the upper 50s on Tuesday.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the sky will be mostly sunny both days. High temperatures climb to the upper 50s again on Wednesday then get back to around 60 degrees on Thursday.

For Friday and Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers and storms. High temperatures reach the mid 60s both days.

