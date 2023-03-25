Herd sweeps Southern Miss

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 30+ mile per hour winds didn’t affect the hottest team in the Sun Belt Conference as Marshall beat Southern Miss twice on Saturday. The Herd won game 1 behind a one hitter by Sydney Nester and a three run home run by Camryn Michallas.

In game 2, the Herd erupted for 17 runs and home runs by Grace Chelemen, Lauren Love and Bub Feringa as they have won 16 straight games. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.