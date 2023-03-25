Herd sweeps Southern Miss

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 30+ mile per hour winds didn’t affect the hottest team in the Sun Belt Conference as Marshall beat Southern Miss twice on Saturday. The Herd won game 1 behind a one hitter by Sydney Nester and a three run home run by Camryn Michallas.

In game 2, the Herd erupted for 17 runs and home runs by Grace Chelemen, Lauren Love and Bub Feringa as they have won 16 straight games. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Woman arrested after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl
Powerball Powerplay logo
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region
London Banfi was greeted by a large crowd as she returned to Huntington from a hospital in...
Injured cheerleader welcomed home from hospital
School officials say students were kept out of that portion of the building and released at 9...
Wind damages portion of Hamlin PK-8 School’s roof; students sent home
Interim head of West Virginia State Police issues apology letter
Interim head of West Virginia State Police issues apology

Latest News

MU SOFTBALL WINS TWO
Two local players make boys 1st team
WV Class AAAA boys All-State team is released
WVSWA honors top girls in Class AAAA
WVSWA names top players in WV Girls Class AAA