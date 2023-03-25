Hometown Heroes | Eli Kiser and Hunter Lanham

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two off-duty EMS workers who quickly jumped into action to save a woman trapped inside a burning home are recognized as our latest Hometown Heroes.

Both responded without hesitation Feb. 17 as they were returning to their EMS station from a previous call.

“I think we were at the right place at the right time at the right moment,” said Eli Kiser who was with his EMS partner Hunter Lanham at the time.

During the drive back, Kiser received an alert on his phone about a nearby house fire with someone trapped inside. That person ended up being a woman with a disability.

Both men rushed in without protective gear to rescue the woman. They were later recognized by the Cabell County Commission for their heroic efforts.

For more about their story, tap on the video link.

