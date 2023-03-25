One person dead after motorcycle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Officers said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 119 and Childress Road on Saturday.

Sgt. R.A. Vinyard with the South Charleston Police Department said the person who died was riding the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said three others were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The Southbound lanes of Route 119 remain closed as State Police investigate the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.