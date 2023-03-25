One person dead after motorcycle crash

One person is dead in fatal crash in Kanawha County, according to the South Charleston Police Department.(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Officers said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 119 and Childress Road on Saturday.

Sgt. R.A. Vinyard with the South Charleston Police Department said the person who died was riding the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said three others were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The Southbound lanes of Route 119 remain closed as State Police investigate the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

