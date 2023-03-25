Person dies after tree falls

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Cabell County dispatch tells WSAZ.com the incident happened about 2 p.m. in the 6200 block of Rosalind Road.

Deputies say the man was outside trying to secure some things outside when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story.

