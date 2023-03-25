Portion of I-64 shut down

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A portion of I-64 is closed near the state line in Wayne County, West Virginia, according to Kenova dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com all lanes of traffic are shut down near the West Virginia and Kentucky border due to downed power lines.

Drivers will have to detour.

There’s no report of injuries.

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.