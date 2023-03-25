Portion of I-64 shut down

road closed
road closed(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A portion of I-64 is closed near the state line in Wayne County, West Virginia, according to Kenova dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com all lanes of traffic are shut down near the West Virginia and Kentucky border due to downed power lines.

Drivers will have to detour.

There’s no report of injuries.

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Woman arrested after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl
Powerball Powerplay logo
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region
London Banfi was greeted by a large crowd as she returned to Huntington from a hospital in...
Injured cheerleader welcomed home from hospital
School officials say students were kept out of that portion of the building and released at 9...
Wind damages portion of Hamlin PK-8 School’s roof; students sent home
Interim head of West Virginia State Police issues apology letter
Interim head of West Virginia State Police issues apology

Latest News

One person is dead in fatal crash in Kanawha County, according to the South Charleston Police...
One person dead after motorcycle crash
A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County...
Person dies after tree falls
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Mar 25
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Mar 25
Windswept Saturday with power hits
First Warning Forecast