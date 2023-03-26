First Warning Forecast | Scattered showers to start work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just a day after the second windstorm this month, Sunday’s weather was simply perfect for late March. For Monday and Tuesday, a couple weak systems cross to bring scattered light showers to the region. Then, Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant before a bigger system brings the likelihood for showers and storms Friday into Saturday.

Sunday evening remains mostly clear and quiet as temperatures drop to near 50 degrees by midnight.

Sunday night turns partly cloudy but stays dry. Low temperatures fall to the low 40s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday with scattered showers, mainly in the morning and later in the evening. High temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry with just a small chance for an isolated shower or two. However, it will be a cooler day as high temperatures only rise to the mid 50s.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the sky will be mostly sunny both days. High temperatures climb to the upper 50s again on Wednesday then get back to around 60 degrees on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers and storms. High temperatures reach the low 70s both days.

Sunday turns mostly sunny and dry again with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

