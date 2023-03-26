Police: Grandson arrested after allegedly stabbing grandmother

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY,Ohio. (WSAZ) -A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his grandmother, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the suspect is Dylan Watters,26.

A 911 call came in around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in Madison Township for a woman with stab wounds.

Deputies found the 70-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was allegedly stabbed by Watters, her grandson, according to investigators.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Watters is being lodged at the Jackson County Correctional Facility, where charges are pending following the investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

