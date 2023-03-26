Thousands without power in the region

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thousands of American Electric Power (AEP) customers in the region are without power Saturday night after a storm system with high winds moved through the Tri-State.

According to AEP, these are the counties with the most outages as of 10 p.m. Saturday:

West Virginia:

Cabell 3,865

Wayne 4,884

Kanawha 5,615

Ohio

Scioto 6,347

Gallia 4,179

Kentucky

Greenup 4,020

Boyd 1,292

The region saw several reports of downed trees and reports of damage.

The roof was tore off Gallia Academy Middle School after the windstorm.
To submit your photos and pictures, click here.

A giraffe was knocked over along Route 60 in Cabell County due to high winds.
