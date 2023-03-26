Thousands without power in the region
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thousands of American Electric Power (AEP) customers in the region are without power Saturday night after a storm system with high winds moved through the Tri-State.
According to AEP, these are the counties with the most outages as of 10 p.m. Saturday:
West Virginia:
Cabell 3,865
Wayne 4,884
Kanawha 5,615
Ohio
Scioto 6,347
Gallia 4,179
Kentucky
Greenup 4,020
Boyd 1,292
The region saw several reports of downed trees and reports of damage.
