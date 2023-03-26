Two killed in alleged murder-suicide

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUTTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people have died after a shooting in Braxton County on Friday, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said the incident started as a domestic violence situation and escalated into a murder-suicide on Friday.

Troopers say both people were found at their residence in critical condition.

Braxton County deputies began administering first aid to both subjects.

Troopers said the victims were transported by EMS and later died from their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

