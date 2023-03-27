Community cleans up debris from Gallia Academy Middle School roof damage

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - After Gallia Academy Middle School’s roof sustained damage from heavy winds Saturday, the community took to the streets to clean up.

The ground was covered, not with snow, but insulation that had been blown across town.

Gallia Academy Middle School Assistant Principal Chuck Calvert said he had never seen anything like the damage sustained to the school’s roof.

“When they said, ‘hey your roof has been damaged, your roof is gone,’ you think a couple pieces here and there, to see the whole roof blown up was quite shocking,” Calvert said.

Calvert said the school reached out to the community for any volunteers willing to help clean up.

“As soon as it happened, the principal and myself were both getting blown up with text messages. So it was nothing to just say ‘hey meet us here at 2 p.m.’ we knew we would get support.”

The school is closed on March 27 and school administrators say the return to the classroom will be judged on a daily basis as the damage is assessed.

