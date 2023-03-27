Man airlifted to hospital after shooting

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in the Bias Branch area in Jeffrey, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Sunday evening.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office located and arrested David Cales, 30, of Jeffrey.

Cales has been charged with malicious wounding.

