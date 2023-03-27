Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boyd County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian, according to Boyd County 911.

The call to Boyd County dispatchers came around 2:01 p.m.

The accident involving a driver and a pedestrian happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Montgomery Avenue, officials say.

A woman was transported to the hospital.

Officials have not released the condition of the woman who was taken to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

