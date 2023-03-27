Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian, according to Boyd County 911.

The call to Boyd County dispatchers came around 2:01 p.m.

The accident involving a driver and a pedestrian happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Montgomery Avenue, officials say.

A woman was transported to the hospital.

Officials have not released the condition of the woman who was taken to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.