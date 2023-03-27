Person dies in dirt bike crash
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person driving a dirt bike died early Monday morning after hitting a tree near McConnell, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies say the incident happened around 5:10 a.m. Monday on Hanging Rock Highway.
Investigators say the victim, who is male, had no identification with him. His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to a release from the sheriff’s department, there was a rock slide and tree blocking the roadway, which the driver apparently didn’t see.
Deputies say the driver was thrown from the bike.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.