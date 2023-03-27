Police: Man charged after swinging machete at people, stealing police cruiser

Police in Vermont said Jeremy Way, 51, was charged after swinging a machete at others and...
Police in Vermont said Jeremy Way, 51, was charged after swinging a machete at others and stealing a police car.(Essex County Sheriff's Office)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont has been charged after police said he was allegedly swinging a machete at people. When he was handcuffed and put in a police cruiser, officers said he somehow escaped his restraints and stole the vehicle.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a call at a Lunenburg home Friday evening. Someone had made a report saying 51-year-old Jeremy Way was swinging a machete at people at the location. When they arrived, officers said they took Way into custody.

While Way was handcuffed and in the vehicle, authorities said he was able to escape from his restraints and steal the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by several other departments in the search for Way. They eventually found him in the woods near the police cruiser and took him into custody for a second time.

Way has been charged with escape, aggravated domestic assault and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in the region
Watters is being lodged at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Police: Grandson arrested after allegedly stabbing grandmother
A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County...
Man dies after tree falls
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.
Two killed in alleged murder-suicide

Latest News

A man has been arrested after an ATV crash sent him and a 7-year-old to the hospital where the...
7-year-old killed in ATV crash, man arrested
Seven people were killed in the factory explosion about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Jumbled wreckage complicates chocolate factory blast probe
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
In Trump probe, key witness returns, no indictment vote yet
At least seven people were hurt when wind gusts picked up two inflatable rides.
Officials: 7 hurt in NC when wind picks up inflatable rides