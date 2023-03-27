Repairs underway to Gallia Academy Middle School roof

After Gallia Academy Middle School’s roof sustained damage from heavy winds Saturday, the community took to the streets to clean up. The ground was covered, not with snow, but insulation that had been blown across town.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Repairs to the Gallia Academy Middle School roof, damaged by heavy winds during the weekend, are underway.

A portion of the school’s roof was blown off on Saturday. The community spent much of the day Sunday cleaning up debris. The focus now shifts to repairing the damaged portions of the building.

Gallipolis City School District Superintendent Craig Wright says crews need to first remove the damaged roof. He says once that is completed, there is another roof underneath already in place, that once patched should get the school district through the remainder of the academic year.

“We believe we can get that patched up very quickly and get our students back in school,” Wright said.

The district is looking into other methods to help speed up the repair process.

“We want to get a crane in so we can stabilize the top and then do a safe removal from the building... once we can establish that, then we can fix the minor things done to the roof,” Wright said.

Wright said he does not expect classes to resume this week. However, he said he hopes to get enough work done during next week’s scheduled district spring break to have students return the following week.

