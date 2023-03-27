Spring setback on Tuesday

Spring week planner
Forecast on March 27, 2023
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last week of spring will offer a lot of weather elements this week. From frosty chills to nip some buds to April showers by Saturday, the weather will keep us on our toes. Since the growing season is underway, the forecast for a manageable amount of rain in the one half to one inch range by Friday-Saturday may try to interfere with some late week rain. That’s important because opening day at the pro and little league level is in sight.

Tonight, skies will cloud over as a chilled northwest wind blows into town. Lows will dip into the upper 30s by dawn. Tuesday those clouds will dominate the heavens. In tandem with the north westerlies those clouds will keep temperatures in the low 50s during the afternoon. So chilly is the air in the clouds this week that when a passing shower does cross the region on Tuesday afternoon a little ice could be mixed with rain. Highs will hang out near 52 with a brisk west wind.

Tuesday night skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to sub-freezing values. Thirty in town and 25 in cold hollows is the target for lows by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature ample sunshine with highs near a seasonal 60.

Warmer winds will return by Friday into the weekend. That will also bring the risk of a soaking rainfall. The timing of the puts outdoor fun in jeopardy Friday night and perhaps the start of little league games Saturday morning.

By Palm Sunday the rains are gone and the sun is back at it. Weekend highs will make the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in the region
Watters is being lodged at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Police: Grandson arrested after allegedly stabbing grandmother
A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County...
Man dies after tree falls
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.
Two killed in alleged murder-suicide

Latest News

WSAZ Monday Evening Forecast - Mar 27
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Mar 27
WSAZ Monday Midday Forecast - Mar 27
First Warning Forecast | Passing Shower, Decent Afternoon
WSAZ Monday Midday Forecast - Mar 27
Andy's Monday Midday Forecast - Mar 27
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, March 27th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast