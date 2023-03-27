Wellston set to take ownership of Louvee Theater building

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Officials with the city of Wellston are working to save a local landmark. The Louvee Theater was once a prominent location downtown but has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Wellston Mayor Anthony Brenner says it is worth saving.

“Back when I was a child, it was lit up. It was an eye catcher and it was something that we all remember going to as children,” Brenner said.

Brenner says the current owner of the Louvee Theater building has agreed to sell it to the city. The purchase of the facility has already made its way through two readings at Wellston City Council meetings. If it passes a third reading at City Council’s next meeting in April, the city will officially purchase the Louvee Theater.

“We’re working with the Department of Development right now to apply for an arts grant. We also have some smaller funds coming in to help get it cleaned up for the initial phase,” Brenner said. “The next big hurdle is that we’ve got to get a roof put back on the building. In the state it is in, another five to 10 years from now it will fall in on its own if we don’t do something.”

Brenner says he would like to see it restored to where it can be used as a multipurpose facility within the community.

“If that’s what people want and that’s the direction we want to go, then we need to make it happen,” Brenner said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.