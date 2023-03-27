Wellston set to take ownership of Louvee Theater building

City of Wellston set to take ownership of Louvee Theater building
By Joseph Payton
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Officials with the city of Wellston are working to save a local landmark. The Louvee Theater was once a prominent location downtown but has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Wellston Mayor Anthony Brenner says it is worth saving.

“Back when I was a child, it was lit up. It was an eye catcher and it was something that we all remember going to as children,” Brenner said.

Brenner says the current owner of the Louvee Theater building has agreed to sell it to the city. The purchase of the facility has already made its way through two readings at Wellston City Council meetings. If it passes a third reading at City Council’s next meeting in April, the city will officially purchase the Louvee Theater.

“We’re working with the Department of Development right now to apply for an arts grant. We also have some smaller funds coming in to help get it cleaned up for the initial phase,” Brenner said. “The next big hurdle is that we’ve got to get a roof put back on the building. In the state it is in, another five to 10 years from now it will fall in on its own if we don’t do something.”

Brenner says he would like to see it restored to where it can be used as a multipurpose facility within the community.

“If that’s what people want and that’s the direction we want to go, then we need to make it happen,” Brenner said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in the region
Watters is being lodged at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Police: Grandson arrested after allegedly stabbing grandmother
A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County...
Man dies after tree falls
The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.
Two killed in alleged murder-suicide
Falling tree lands on truck narrowly missing couple
Falling tree lands on truck narrowly avoiding couple

Latest News

MU hires Kim Stephens
A Friday morning wind storm blew part of the roof off Hamlin Pre-K -8.
Hamlin Pre-K - 8 students sent home after roof blown off during wind storm
Repairs underway to Gallia Academy Middle School roof
Repairs underway to Gallia Academy Middle School roof
City of Wellston set to take ownership of Louvee Theater building
City of Wellston set to take ownership of Louvee Theater building