7-year-old killed in ATV crash, man arrested

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after an ATV crash sent him and a 7-year-old to the hospital where the child later died.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the 9-1-1 calls came in around 3:45 Sunday afternoon. Officers and EMS responded to the reports of an ATV crash at Doctor Singleton Park on State Route 73 in West Portsmouth.

9-1-1 reports advised that an ATV had hit a wire throwing the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the child had to be transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he later died from his injuries.

42-year-old Jeremy Daniel Bryant, age 42, from 1802 H Kendall Ave Portsmouth, Ohio was transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Detectives with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office went to the hospital to get a statement from the man, 42-year-old Jeremy Daniel Bryant. Bryant was arrested at the hospital on charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, Child Endangerment, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence.

Bryant will be taken back to Scioto County once a Rule 4 hearing is completed in Franklin County. Additional evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

Anyone with any information may contact Captain Woodford at 740-354-7306.

