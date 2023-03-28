Charleston mayor talks about city’s issues at national conference in Washington

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was in the nation’s capital Monday as part of a panel discussing how her city addresses substance use disorder, mental health, crime, and homelessness issues.

City leaders from across the country met at this year’s National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference.

Goodwin pointed to the work between local and federal agencies to investigate and solve crimes highlighting the largest meth seizure in state history last week. She also spoke to the success of the city’s care team.

“But also to listen to other mayors and hear their successes and, quite frankly, meet with the Biden administration to say these are the things that we’re doing,” Goodwin said. “What are the best practices that you’re seeing across the country? We feel good about the programs we’ve put into place, but we do not have all of the answers to be sure.”

Last year, the Care Team responded to 380 mental health calls connected 339 people with substance use disorder care, reunited 212 people with loved one outside of Charleston and connected with about 25 homeless people a day.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.