Charleston mayor talks about city’s issues at national conference in Washington

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was in the nation’s capital Monday as part of a panel discussing various issues her city faces.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was in the nation’s capital Monday as part of a panel discussing how her city addresses substance use disorder, mental health, crime, and homelessness issues.

City leaders from across the country met at this year’s National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference.

Goodwin pointed to the work between local and federal agencies to investigate and solve crimes highlighting the largest meth seizure in state history last week. She also spoke to the success of the city’s care team.

“But also to listen to other mayors and hear their successes and, quite frankly, meet with the Biden administration to say these are the things that we’re doing,” Goodwin said. “What are the best practices that you’re seeing across the country? We feel good about the programs we’ve put into place, but we do not have all of the answers to be sure.”

Last year, the Care Team responded to 380 mental health calls connected 339 people with substance use disorder care, reunited 212 people with loved one outside of Charleston and connected with about 25 homeless people a day.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in the region
Watters is being lodged at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Police: Grandson arrested after allegedly stabbing grandmother
A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County...
Man dies after tree falls
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.
Two killed in alleged murder-suicide

Latest News

Following the deadly shooting in Nashville, a local principal says they feel there is always...
Local Christian school principal talks safety
November look and feel
First Warning Forecast
Charleston Mayor speaks at National City Leadership Conference
Charleston Mayor speaks at National City Leadership Conference
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
Following the deadly shooting in Nashville, a local principal says they feel there is always...
Local Christian school principal talks safety following Nashville shooting