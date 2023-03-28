Fall-like pattern in early spring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Tuesday cloud bank and cool winds lent the look and feel of late October-early November. Temperatures struggling to make the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Interesting how the late day doppler radar scans displayed some rain in the clouds yet only a few sprinkles were noted down here on terra-firma. That describes the phenomenon known as Virga where rain drops aloft never make it to ground level due to evaporation. So no your WSAZ app was not wrong in showing rain, it was in effect showing drops in the clouds.

Looking ahead a few more days of cool spring weather are ahead under partially sunny skies. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to make 60. Since the mornings are starting in the frosty low 30s, the growing season will be slowed until it warms up late week.

By Friday a warmer southwesterly wind flow will blow into town as highs aim for the mid to upper 60s. The price to be paid for the warmth will be an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms. By the time the rain end on Saturday a general half to inch of rain will have fallen. Saturday will then turn windy again as chillier air arrives. Just how windy it gets will be determined as we watch an energic storm carve a path from California to the Great Lakes and St Lawrence Valley.

