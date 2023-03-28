Lawrence County Animal Shelter looking for dog walkers

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Animal Shelter in Ohio is asking for volunteers to walk the dogs at the shelter and interact with the animals.

“We’re looking for volunteers to help exercise, walk the dogs, play with the cats, give them some human contact,” said Lawrence County Humane Society President Laura Brown.

The shelter wants volunteers who will give animals one-on-one attention and exercise to get them more used to being around people.

“These animals are put into cubicles and cages, and they need to have some human interaction so we can get them adopted,” Brown said.

In some cases, pets are navigating not having the interaction they once had.

“We have a lot of elderly that go into assisted living, and they can’t take these animals,” Brown said. “It breaks their heart to leave the animals. They’ve always had contact and love, and now we have to put them in cages.”

Some animals never learned how to be around people at all.

“Most of these pets have been abandoned or left outside and don’t really know love like they should know love,” Brown said.

The animals need love as much as they need their exercise, and you can sign up to help.

You can call the Lawrence County Animal Shelter at 740-533-1736 or the Lawrence County Humane Society at 740-532-3525 to tell them you’d like to volunteer.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.