Man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly kicking dog

St. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces animal cruelty charges after police say there’s video evidence of him kicking a dog, the St. Albans Police Department said Tuesday.

Jason Lee Pauley, who’s from St. Albans, was arrested after police say video surfaced Monday on social media of a man kicking the pet.

According to a release from St. Albans Police, Pauley told detectives he turned the dog over to a family friend because he was unable to care for it. The dog is no longer in his care and custody, police say.

Detectives found a user amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine on Pauley, police say.

