Man wanted out of Ohio arrested in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted out of Lawrence County, Ohio for a probation violation for trafficking in drugs was arrested in Huntington, West Virginia on Tuesday.

Huntington Police report they made contact with Donny Cremeans, 45, as he was running through backyards, trying to dodge police officers at 13th Street and Kanawha Terrace.

According to the criminal complaint, Cremeans was taken into custody and transported to the Huntington Police Department’s headquarters for processing.

Further information has not been released.

