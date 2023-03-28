Man wanted out of Ohio arrested in W.Va.

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted out of Lawrence County, Ohio for a probation violation for trafficking in drugs was arrested in Huntington, West Virginia on Tuesday.

Huntington Police report they made contact with Donny Cremeans, 45, as he was running through backyards, trying to dodge police officers at 13th Street and Kanawha Terrace.

According to the criminal complaint, Cremeans was taken into custody and transported to the Huntington Police Department’s headquarters for processing.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Charleston Catholic teacher facing charges in connection with undercover prostitution sting
Kim Stephens named as new Marshall women's head basketball coach
Kim Stephens to lead Marshall women’s basketball
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly kicking dog
Man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly kicking dog
Dog walkers needed in Lawrence County, Ohio
Dog walkers needed in Lawrence County, Ohio
Lawrence County Animal Shelter looking for dog walkers
Lawrence County Animal Shelter looking for dog walkers
Power Swabs
Power Swabs