New airline service coming to West Virginia International Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new airline is coming to the West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is holding a press conference Tuesday morning to announce a new partnership between the state and West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE LIVESTREAM

Flights with Breeze Airways will begin May 31 and will offer direct flights to cities including Charleston, South Carolina and Orlando, Florida.

“Today, I am announcing a partnership with Breeze Airways to connect West Virginia International Yeager Airport with at least five cities over the next two years,” said Gov. Justice Tuesday during a press conference. “We will have new non-stop flights to Orlando and Charleston, South Carolina that will begin on May 31.”

Gov. Justice also announced Tuesday that at least three more flights to destinations, including New York City and the west coast, are slated to be added over the next 24 months.

This is a developing story.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.