Planning for your funeral with Hall Funeral Home & Crematorium

By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No one likes to think about their funeral, but planning things out ahead of time could make the process easier for your family.

Ernie Hall with Hall Funeral Home & Crematorium stopped by Studio 3 to talk about getting started.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Charleston Catholic teacher facing charges in connection with undercover prostitution sting
Kim Stephens named as new Marshall women's head basketball coach
Kim Stephens to lead Marshall women’s basketball
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Lawrence County Animal Shelter looking for dog walkers
Lawrence County Animal Shelter looking for dog walkers
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Easter fun at the Ashland Town Center Mall
Easter fun at the Ashland Town Center Mall
Miracle on the Mountainside
Miracle on the Mountainside