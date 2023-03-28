Police shoot, kill girl suspected in mail carrier robbery

The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.
The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A girl suspected of robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint was shot and killed by police in Colorado, after authorities say she pointed the gun at officers.

An officer was shot and wounded in the confrontation Monday, Lakewood police said in a statement. The injury wasn’t life-threatening.

The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear how the officer was wounded. At a press conference, department spokesperson John Romero said the girl shot at police officers, who returned fire. However, the written statement issued later Monday only said the girl had pointed a gun at the officers. A handgun was found where the shooting took place, Romero said.

Romero did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Tuesday.

The girl died after being taken to the hospital, the statement said. Another girl suspected of involvement in the Denver-area robbery was arrested in Frederick, Colorado, a small town about 35 miles away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Charleston Catholic teacher facing charges in connection with undercover prostitution sting
Kim Stephens named as new Marshall women's head basketball coach
Kim Stephens to lead Marshall women’s basketball
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul staffer attacked; suspect arrested
Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury...
Crash the rescue cat wins 2023 Cadbury Bunny contest
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
What caused the bank meltdown?