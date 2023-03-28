Spring set back again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last week of spring will offer a lot of weather elements this week. From frosty chills to nip some buds to April showers by Saturday, the weather will keep us on our toes. Since the growing season is underway, the forecast for a manageable amount of rain in the one half to one inch range by Friday-Saturday may try to interfere with some late week rain. That’s important because opening day at the pro and Little League level is in sight.

Tonight, skies will cloud over as a chilled northwest wind blows into town. Lows will dip into the upper 30s by dawn. Tuesday those clouds will dominate the heavens. In tandem with the north westerlies, those clouds will keep temperatures in the low 50s during the afternoon. So chilly is the air in the clouds this week that when a passing shower does cross the region on Tuesday afternoon a little ice could be mixed with rain. Highs will hang out near 52 with a brisk west wind.

Tuesday night skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to sub-freezing values. Thirty in town and 25 in cold hollows is the target for lows by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature ample sunshine with highs near a seasonal 60.

Warmer winds will return by Friday into the weekend. That will also bring the risk of a soaking rainfall. The timing of the rain puts outdoor fun in jeopardy Friday night and perhaps the start of little league games Saturday morning.

By Palm Sunday the rains are gone and the sun is back at it. Weekend highs will make the 60s.

