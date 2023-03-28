Three people arrested after robbery, gunfire damages Rupp Arena
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police said officers received a call about a robbery in downtown Lexington.
Police say it happened around 11:30 Monday night on Algonquin Street, right across from Rupp Arena.
When they arrived, they found three suspects in the area, and the scene extended beyond Algonquin.
They also discovered that a window of Rupp Arena was damaged by gunfire.
The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Anson Moore and 20-year-old Michael Rivas-Aparicio. They both are facing robbery charges. The third suspect is a juvenile and police say that person’s name will not be released.
Lexington police say the investigation is ongoing.
