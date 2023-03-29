Golden Bears get win at GoMart Ballpark

CHARLESTON, West Virginia -- WVU Tech baseball earned a 10-3 non-conference victory over NCAA DII West Virginia Wesleyan 10-3 at GoMart Ballpark Tuesday. The Golden Bears move to 12-18 while the Bobcats hold a record of 7-14.

Braedan Pakkala drew the start and earned the W on the mound for the Gold and Blue after 3.0 innings of work. Pakkala retired two Bobcats via strike outs while giving up just one earned run. Ben Paloma (3.0 innings) and Cole Cline (1.2 innings) struck out two each while Zack Reid (1.1 innings) recorded one strike out. Francesco Calderon helped lead at the plate, finishing with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run scored. Broedy Boyce and Noah Lukas also knocked a double each. Boyce posted three RBI while Lukas tallied two runs scored and a RBI.

Logan Stump and Tyler Wilkinson had multi-hit showings with two hits each. Wilkins drove in one run while Stump crossed the plate twice himself.Stolen bases were credited to Wilkinson, Calderon and Ryan Miller .

The Golden Bears will next travel to Brescia University March 31 - April 1 for a three-game River States Conference series.

