Human trafficking operation nets 3 arrests

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A human trafficking operation ended in the arrest of three people, according to the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force.

The joint operation was conducted on March 25.

Arrested were Ronald Whitley III, 34, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Kaylee Maynard, 29, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Janelle Schmidt, 34, of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Whitley and Maynard face promoting prostitution charges, while Schmidt was arrested on an FTA warrant.

Schmidt will be offered treatment on her charges from this operation, officials say.

The assisting agencies involved in the operation were Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Attorney General, Pike County Prosecuting Attorney, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney, Portsmouth Police, New Boston Police, agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit, and Waverly Police Department.

The victims in this case will be offered the opportunity for treatment and other community resources. If you or anyone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, please contact the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force at 740-354-5656. You can stay anonymous.

