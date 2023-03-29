I-64 crash causing backup in Cabell County

By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up Wednesday evening after a crash on Interstate 64 West at the Huntington Mall exit, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. as a driver was trying to merge into the right contraflow lane of a construction zone.

Traffic is reported to be backed up in that area.

The Barboursville Police Department is investigating.

