Lab Grown Diamonds with West End Jewelers

By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mother’s day is right around the corner.

Jackie Slone with West End Jewelers stopped by First Look at Four with some lab grown diamonds that might save you some cash when shopping for jewelry.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Man arrested after 7-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
Flights with Breeze Airways will begin May 31 and will offer direct flights to cities including...
New airline service coming to West Virginia International Yeager Airport
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Woman pleads guilty in deadly DUI crash case

Latest News

Brown Landscape Management Lawn & Landscape Expert 03/24/2023
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
R&D Senior Solutions on Studio 3
R&D Senior Solutions on Studio 3
On a Wing and a Prayer
On a Wing and a Prayer
Easter experiments with Mr. Science
Easter experiments with Mr. Science