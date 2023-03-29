Man sent to hospital after bike and car collide

A man was injured Tuesday night after a collision between a car and a bike in West Huntington.
A man was injured Tuesday night after a collision between a car and a bike in West Huntington.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was injured Tuesday night after a collision between a car and a bike in West Huntington.

It happened at the intersection of Adams Avenue and 23rd Street West shortly before 9 p.m.

A 41-year-old man suffered a crushed hip and possibly a broken leg, according to his wife.

The wife says her husband was on a custom-made gas-powered bike he’d made himself when he struck the rear of a car as it was turning from Adams Avenue onto 23rd Street West. She says her husband has a hard time seeing at night. She says they live close to where the accident happened.

The wife says the crash caused the bike to snap in two, and her husband was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Huntington police had a section of Adams Avenue shut down briefly.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after 7-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Charleston Catholic teacher facing charges in connection with undercover prostitution sting
Kim Stephens named as new Marshall women's head basketball coach
Kim Stephens to lead Marshall women’s basketball
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Herd beats NKU 13-1 Tuesday afternoon
MU softball wins 18th straight game
WVU Tech wins in Charleston
WVU Tech wins in Charleston
MU softball wins #18 in a row
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden camera spurs potential lawsuits
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden Camera Spurs Potential Lawsuits