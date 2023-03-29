Person of interest wanted in burglary

Deputies need your help finding a person of interest in a recent burglary that happened in...
Deputies need your help finding a person of interest in a recent burglary that happened in Huntington.(Cabell County Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding a person of interest in a recent burglary that happened in Huntington.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened an an electrical business in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue. It took place sometime between March 22 and 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department field office at 304-743-1594.

