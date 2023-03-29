Sciotoville Community Schools remember life of Wyatt Moore

SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Sunday, a 7-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident at Doc Singleton Park in West Portsmouth. A man now faces several charges in connection with the death of the young boy, Wyatt Moore.

Moore was a first-grader at Sciotoville Elementary Academy. His peers described him as always happy and always smiling.

“Wyatt was larger than life,” said Sciotoville East High School student Journey Pelfrey. “He was always, always dancing. He would rock star slide on his knees through the gym!”

His aunt, Jaylene Phipps, described his kind-hearted demeanor.

“He didn’t know a stranger and he loved everybody,” Phipps said.

Wyatt’s loved ones are heartbroken in the wake of his death. On Wednesday, students of all ages gathered in front of the elementary school to honor him. They released hundreds of balloons in the sky with the hopes that they would reach him.

“We want to send this love to him,” said Superintendent Foresta Shope.

First-grade teacher Sandra Gaspers has adopted a new motto that she hopes each student will take to heart.

“Wyatt made me smile every single day in the classroom. Be somebody’s why. Be the reason why somebody smiles every day,” Gaspers said.

The Sciotoville Community School system is collecting funds to help Wyatt’s family with funeral expenses. They’ve set up an account on Venmo where funds can be sent to @SEA_PTO. They are also accepting coins and cash donations at both Sciotoville Elementary Academy and Sciotoville East High School.

