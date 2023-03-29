Surveillance video shows truck crashing into Ky. business during burglary

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who police say crashed a truck into a Richmond business during a burglary has been arrested.

Police say 30-year-old Jordan Hall, of Texas, has been taken into custody.

The owners of Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn in Richmond say someone broke into their store by backing a truck into the front of the store around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

They say the suspect stole a guitar, a rifle, and some candy before driving off.

Around 3 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Hall led officers on a chase on I-75 that ended up with Hall taking off on foot in the area of Amster Woods off Boonesboro Road.

The sheriff’s office says Hall was later taken into custody Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 after he was spotted by a Lexington Police Department helicopter.

The sheriff’s office says Hall stole an ATV during his time on the run and is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. He is also facing multiple charges from the Richmond Police Department in connection with the burglary.

The owners say the store sustained heavy damage which could cost up to $40,000 to repair.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.