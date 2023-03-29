Surveillance video shows truck crashing into Ky. business during burglary

Damage to Richmond pawn shop.
Damage to Richmond pawn shop.(wkyt news staff)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who police say crashed a truck into a Richmond business during a burglary has been arrested.

Police say 30-year-old Jordan Hall, of Texas, has been taken into custody.

The owners of Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn in Richmond say someone broke into their store by backing a truck into the front of the store around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

They say the suspect stole a guitar, a rifle, and some candy before driving off.

Around 3 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Hall led officers on a chase on I-75 that ended up with Hall taking off on foot in the area of Amster Woods off Boonesboro Road.

The sheriff’s office says Hall was later taken into custody Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 after he was spotted by a Lexington Police Department helicopter.

The sheriff’s office says Hall stole an ATV during his time on the run and is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. He is also facing multiple charges from the Richmond Police Department in connection with the burglary.

The owners say the store sustained heavy damage which could cost up to $40,000 to repair.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Man arrested after 7-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
Flights with Breeze Airways will begin May 31 and will offer direct flights to cities including...
New airline service coming to West Virginia International Yeager Airport
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Woman pleads guilty in deadly DUI crash case

Latest News

An arsonist destroyed an expensive piece of equipment that was parked on the Buffalo Mountain...
Arsonist destroys bulldozer on southern W.Va. trail
Deputies need your help finding a person of interest in a recent burglary that happened in...
Person of interest wanted in burglary
Simms was charged with domestic battery and malicious assault after the incident on March 28.
Woman accused of stabbing relative several times facing charges
R&D Senior Solutions on Studio 3
R&D Senior Solutions on Studio 3
On a Wing and a Prayer
On a Wing and a Prayer