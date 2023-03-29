Thursday’s calm to be enjoyed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather changes heading into the first of April will be day to day. No jokes there since this is the time of year for some of the most boisterous weather changes. Looking at the next 7 days, there is the mention of weather typical of all 4 seasons ranging from snow flurries in the high country Palm Sunday morning to 80 degree warmth next Wednesday. Before then we have some rowdy conditions to go through.

Tonight skies will be mainly clear in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. As winds slacken lows will bottom out near a frosty 32 degrees. Thursday after a chilled start, sunshine will propel highs to near 60.

Friday, the chill is gone as southern breezes arrive and temperatures start in the 40s then mellow into the 60s. Rain showers and gusty thunder will pass the region IN WAVES and with that will come some ponding of water on interstates ( early Hydroplaning alert) and well as the inevitable winds of spring.

Saturday will see the rains move away quickly, likely before dawn. That’s good news for the little leaguers getting set for opening day. But like last Saturday, the sun will quickly follow the rain. That sunshine will help to pull string widns in the heavens down to the ground. Hence a windswept Saturday is on tap.

By Palm Sunday the air will chill down and wind will back off under a par6tly cloudy sky. Highs will be hard pressed to make 60 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.