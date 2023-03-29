Woman accused of stabbing relative several times facing charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a relative multiple times after an argument about what her son should eat.

According to the Winfield Police Department, Hannah Simms was arrested after officers found a woman sitting in a vehicle, covered in blood, at the entrance to Daisy Lane in Winfield.

Hannahs Simms’ 2-year-old was also inside the vehicle, unharmed.

Simms was arrested after walking through the field toward the car and officers.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gash between her eyes, a stab wound on her left hand, a stab wound on her left side under her armpit, and scratches on her neck.

According to the police department, at the hospital, the victim stated Simms hit her in the face with a porcelain paper towel holder after getting into an argument. The victim then told officers Simms grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the hand.

The victim also told officers that Simms told her she ‘hated her and was going to kill her.”

After getting stabbed in the hand, the woman stated she went down the hall and attempted to get Simms’ 2-year-old child out of the home.

According to the victim, Simms confronted her and then grabbed a different knife and stabbed her in the side.

Simms’ is also accused of throwing the victim’s phone in the toilet.

Officers reported the victim was able to get out of the home with the toddler. The victim also took the knives from the home and hid them in her vehicle, according to court documents.

In her statement to police, Hannah Simms admitted to stabbing the victim, but claimed her actions were in self-defense. She claimed the victim attacked her with a plastic coat hanger and kicked her in the face.

Simms was charged with domestic battery and malicious assault after the incident on March 28.

Officers say they recovered three knives with blood on them and a ceramic paper towel holder during a search warrant of the home and the victim’s car.

