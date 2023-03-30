Man arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material online

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars Thursday on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

On March 30, the Kentucky State Police Post 14 arrested David Edward Jordan, 49.

Jordan was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police Department began the investigation after discovering Jordan shared sexually explicit images online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Olive Hill on Thursday, March 30.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and will be taken to KSP’s forensic team for examination, officials say.

