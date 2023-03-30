March lamb-like end then April lion-like debut

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A gem of a Thursday is now under our belts. With wall to wall “blue sky” sunshine highs made the low 60s across the board, save for the high country where 50s were easy to take in the sun. The spike in tree pollen, while notable, was a pittance compared to what we will wheeze and sneeze over by next week. Until then the weather will be in a state of flux as we go thru the 4 seasons in weather in the next 3 days.

Tonight, starts clear but ends with clouds at dawn. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the school bell. Friday’s skies will cloud over quickly with rain arriving mid-morning into the afternoon. That sets the stage for a grey and wet Friday afternoon. By Friday night an evening lull in the rain will be accompanied by a rise in temperatures into the balmy 60s. Overnight into Saturday morning a rowdy line of squalls will pass before sunrise. Those squalls will house strong winds, heavy rains and rumbles of thunder.

Saturday will dawn with rain already gone and the sun coming out. That will the wheels into motion for a wind-swept day with frequent gale force gusts playing havoc with the power grid again. How strong and impacting will the winds be on Saturday? Well just think of this as a repeat of last Saturday for perspective. Morning sun will yield to afternoon clouds as the winds gust to 40, 50 even 55 miles per hour.

Palm Sunday will start with a cold wind and snow flurries in the high country and perhaps as far west as I-77 through Charleston. A coating of snow is likely in the mountains if not down the Midland Trail south of Charleston. The morning clouds will yield to afternoon partial sunshine with highs stuck in the chillked 40s in the high country and 50s for most of us.

Then pass the word 70s with sunshine are heading our way next week!

