Phase One of Chesapeake bypass project approved

The first phase of a project for a Chesapeake (Ohio) bypass has been approved, with construction set to begin in 2025 at a cost of $31 million.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Wednesday night in Ironton that the first phase of the Chesapeake bypass project has been approved.

Drivers can expect a new two-lane, 5-mile stretch from state Route 527 in Chesapeake to state Route 775 in Proctorville.

“People have been excited for it for a very long time. I know when we had the public involvement last year, I had people asking me, ‘Is it actually coming? Is it on its way?’ We told them, ‘Yeah, we’re absolutely working on it. So now that this funding is committed and we have a much more set timeline for that construction. It’s very exciting,” said Matt McGuire with ODOT District 9.

Construction will start in 2025 at a cost of $31 million.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
I-64 crash causing backup in Cabell County
I-64 crash causes backup in Cabell County
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
Human trafficking operation nets 3 arrests
Smith has been charged with felony fleeing and felony meth possession.
Man arrested after police pursuit

Latest News

Sarah Sager representing WSAZ at 2023 Women's Leadership Summit
Sarah Sager representing WSAZ at 2023 Women's Leadership Summit
Man accused of firing shots at homes and vehicles
Man accused of firing shots at homes and vehicles
Phase One of Chesapeake bypass approved
Phase One of Chesapeake bypass approved
Pleasant Thursday before next storm arrives
First Warning Forecast