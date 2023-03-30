Phase One of Chesapeake bypass project approved

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Wednesday night in Ironton that the first phase of the Chesapeake bypass project has been approved.

Drivers can expect a new two-lane, 5-mile stretch from state Route 527 in Chesapeake to state Route 775 in Proctorville.

“People have been excited for it for a very long time. I know when we had the public involvement last year, I had people asking me, ‘Is it actually coming? Is it on its way?’ We told them, ‘Yeah, we’re absolutely working on it. So now that this funding is committed and we have a much more set timeline for that construction. It’s very exciting,” said Matt McGuire with ODOT District 9.

Construction will start in 2025 at a cost of $31 million.

