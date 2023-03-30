Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Man arrested after 7-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
7-year-old killed in ATV crash; man arrested
Flights with Breeze Airways will begin May 31 and will offer direct flights to cities including...
New airline service coming to West Virginia International Yeager Airport
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Woman pleads guilty in deadly DUI crash case

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
A man faces charges in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday in Williamson, W.Va., that...
Homes and vehicles damaged during shooting; man arrested
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil