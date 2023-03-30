WSAZ wins 2023 Gracie Award

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - On Thursday, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of the 2023 Gracie Awards, which honors talented women in television, radio, and digital media.

WSAZ is proud to announce it has won its first Gracie Award for the investigative documentary – 53 Days.

Named after the late actress and radio host, Gracie Allen, The Gracies have been recognizing outstanding work created by, for, and about women since 1951.

WSAZ Anchor and Reporter, Sarah Sager, and WSAZ Assistant News Director, Kristen Bentley, will be awarded the Gracie Award in the category Documentary - Investigative [TV - Local] for their exemplary work.

This year marks the 48th anniversary of the Gracie Awards, which will be held on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire and June 20 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation were guests on ‘The View’ on Thursday to officially announce the 2023 Gracie Award winners.

WSAZ’s Kristen Bentley also received honorable mention for her work on the WSAZ special ‘Cancer Causing Chemicals.’

To watch ‘53 Days’ >>> CLICK HERE.

To watch ‘Cancer Causing Chemicals’ >>> CLICK HERE.

MORE WSAZ ORIGINALS

Named after the late actress and radio host, Gracie Allen, these awards have been recognizing...
Named after the late actress and radio host, Gracie Allen, these awards have been recognizing outstanding work created by, for, and about women since 1951.(WSAZ)

The Gracie Awards is the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s (AWMF) largest fundraiser of the year. AWMF is a non-profit that advances women in media through scholarships and educational programs.

TAP HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF GRACIE WINNERS

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
I-64 crash causing backup in Cabell County
I-64 crash causes backup in Cabell County
Smith has been charged with felony fleeing and felony meth possession.
Man arrested after police pursuit
Human trafficking operation nets 3 arrests

Latest News

Named after the late actress and radio host, Gracie Allen, these awards have been recognizing...
WSAZ wins 2023 Gracie Award
School support staff with Cabell County Schools
School support staff with Cabell County Schools
Opportunities with The West Virginia Army National Guard
Opportunities with the West Virginia Army National Guard
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 03/27/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems