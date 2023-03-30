WSAZ wins 2023 Gracie Award

(WSAZ) - On Thursday, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of the 2023 Gracie Awards, which honors talented women in television, radio, and digital media.

WSAZ is proud to announce it has won its first Gracie Award for the investigative documentary – 53 Days.

Named after the late actress and radio host, Gracie Allen, The Gracies have been recognizing outstanding work created by, for, and about women since 1951.

WSAZ Anchor and Reporter, Sarah Sager, and WSAZ Assistant News Director, Kristen Bentley, will be awarded the Gracie Award in the category Documentary - Investigative [TV - Local] for their exemplary work.

This year marks the 48th anniversary of the Gracie Awards, which will be held on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire and June 20 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation were guests on ‘The View’ on Thursday to officially announce the 2023 Gracie Award winners.

WSAZ’s Kristen Bentley also received honorable mention for her work on the WSAZ special ‘Cancer Causing Chemicals.’

The Gracie Awards is the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s (AWMF) largest fundraiser of the year. AWMF is a non-profit that advances women in media through scholarships and educational programs.

