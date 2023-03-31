2 sent to hospital after fiery crash on Route 35

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was sent to the hospital Thursday night following a fiery crash on Route 35, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department.

The crash was reported as a rollover incident involving one vehicle near Crooked Creek.

When crews arrived, they found one person trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters report that the person was taken to the hospital, but is in stable condition.

Another person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Further information has not been released.

