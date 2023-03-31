2 sent to hospital after fiery crash on Route 35

The Teays Valley Fire Department responds to a single-vehicle rollover accident along Route 35...
The Teays Valley Fire Department responds to a single-vehicle rollover accident along Route 35 on Thursday evening.(Teays Valley Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was sent to the hospital Thursday night following a fiery crash on Route 35, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department.

The crash was reported as a rollover incident involving one vehicle near Crooked Creek.

When crews arrived, they found one person trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters report that the person was taken to the hospital, but is in stable condition.

Another person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says

Latest News

Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of severe weather
"We are already starting to see some investment in those neighborhoods that has not been there...
Demolition of buildings creates investment in Nitro
Journey through Parenthood | Keeping your colon healthy
Journey Through Parenthood | Keeping your colon healthy
Perry and both juveniles have been charged with one felony count each of delivery of a...
Man, 2 juveniles arrested on drug charges