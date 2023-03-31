Accident on I-64W in Kanawha County causing delays

The accident happened near the 58 mile marker on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened near the 58 mile marker on Friday afternoon.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is moving slowly on I-64W on Friday afternoon following an accident, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened near the 58 mile marker or Oakwood Road and Washington Street exits.

No word if anyone was injured in the crash.

Further information has not been released.

