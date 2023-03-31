AEP Ohio to have crews on standby to restore power

AEP Ohio to have crews from various states on standby for potential power outages
By Joseph Payton
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WSAZ) - Officials with AEP Ohio say they will have all hands on deck Saturday as strong winds blow through southeast Ohio.

Operations Manager Shawn Cable says widespread power outages are expected. Crews will be on standby at each AEP Ohio garage, and crews from various states have been called in for assistance.

“We’ve also requested additional crews through our mutual assistance. So additional crews are coming in from Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana,” Cable said. “It is frustrating not to have power, and we do understand that. That is why we have made these preparations to be in the best possible spot that we can be in going into this storm to have the resources to get the power back on for our customers.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says

Latest News

A windstorm toppled trees and damaged homes in the Shoals area of Wayne County on March 24.
Community still cleaning up from last week’s weather brace for more powerful winds
Vetoed | W.Va. Gov. Rejects WVSSAC Audit
Vetoed | W.Va. Gov. Rejects WVSSAC Audit
After a year of work, Hurricane firefighters have a new home
Ribbon cutting marks opening of new Hurricane Fire Department
Vetoed | W.Va. Gov. Rejects WVSSAC Audit
Vetoed | W.Va. Gov. Rejects WVSSAC Audit