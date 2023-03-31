AEP Ohio to have crews on standby to restore power

OHIO (WSAZ) - Officials with AEP Ohio say they will have all hands on deck Saturday as strong winds blow through southeast Ohio.

Operations Manager Shawn Cable says widespread power outages are expected. Crews will be on standby at each AEP Ohio garage, and crews from various states have been called in for assistance.

“We’ve also requested additional crews through our mutual assistance. So additional crews are coming in from Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana,” Cable said. “It is frustrating not to have power, and we do understand that. That is why we have made these preparations to be in the best possible spot that we can be in going into this storm to have the resources to get the power back on for our customers.”

